Mostly sunny, dry conditions today; fog possible again tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some early morning fog will persist for snow-covered basins, otherwise, the day looks to bring a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions.

Fog is possible again tonight.

High temperatures will be all over the place across the county, with Shoshoni, Riverton and Pavillion in the lower 20’s; Jeffrey City and Lander in the lower 30’s; and Dubois at 41 degrees.

Lows tonight will also vary across the county, with Shoshoni, Riverton and Pavillion in the single digits; Lander and Jeffrey City in the mid to upper teens; and Dubois at 29 degrees. h/t NWSR