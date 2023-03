(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some snow showers linger across the west this morning before ending this afternoon, with more widespread snow expected for Wednesday.

Expect breezy conditions in the South Pass and Jeffrey City areas.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper teens to mid 20’s.

h/t NWSR