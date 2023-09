(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a few showers and storms will be around today, but otherwise conditions will be mostly dry and seasonally warm.

A weather system moves in tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and cooler temperatures to the region.

The cool and wet weather will stick around through the end of the week.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR