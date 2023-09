(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday should be a much drier and quieter day.

Western mountains will have a chance for showers and storms this afternoon, with mostly clear skies for other portions of the area.

Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 40’s.

