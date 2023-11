(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, skies will be mostly clear today, with calm conditions.

This trend continues through the week, with no precipitation in the forecast until the end of the week.

High temperatures will be below normal today, with most of the area in the 20’s.

Lows tonight will be in the teens for most, with Dubois a bit warmer at 22 degrees, and Shoshoni/Riverton a bit cooler at 0 and 4 degrees. h/t NWSR