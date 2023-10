(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, quiet weather conditions continue today and tomorrow.

Most locations will be breezy today, although central basins will have mostly light wind.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, with that trend continuing on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 30’s for most today, with Lander a bit warmer at 40 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s for most. h/t NWSR