(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has released snowfall totals for the area following the storm that made its way through the county on March 9 and 10.

South Pass City had the greatest totals for Fremont County at 8 and 9 inches, with Fort Washakie close behind at 6.

The full Fremont County totals are below.

h/t NWSR

In addition to the snowfall, Fremont County experienced some serious wind gusts as well. 24-hour peak wind gusts. Southeast Fremont County (including Red Canyon) into Natrona County was the windiest and areas around Buffalo. Here are more peak wind gusts: https://t.co/xOZXlJuvzN #highwind #wywx pic.twitter.com/jFkSyy1W4n — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 11, 2023