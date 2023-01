(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow spreads north into central and southwest Wyoming Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Lower elevations in the east will see areas of dense fog Tuesday morning, with incoming snow accumulating up to between 1 and 2 inches. h/t NWSR

Today’s temperatures will be remaining below normal, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20’s for most, and lows tonight in the lower teens to single digits.

