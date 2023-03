(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, other than some light snow showers in the western mountains, it will be mainly dry today.

Patchy, freezing fog will be around in the morning. The fog monster has crawled out of his lair to feast on the moisture from yesterday's snow and bring sharply reduced visibility in some locations, especially in the Wind River and Green River Basins. Please slow down if you encounter fog. #wywx pic.twitter.com/qTThpJQaA4

March 23, 2023



Snow will likely return to the west Friday, pushing eastward Friday night.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and lower 20’s. h/t NWSR