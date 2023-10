(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and sunny weather continues for Friday, with many locations likely to approach record warm high temperatures.

Warm, dry fall weather continues through the weekend, before a weather system will bring cooler and unsettled weather to the region to start the new work week.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR