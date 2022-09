(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, high pressure continues to drive weather conditions across Wyoming, which will keep things warm, dry, and clear today through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70’s for most of the County today, with things a bit warmer in Shoshoni at 80 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 40’s.

