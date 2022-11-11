More than just a day – Supporting veterans year-round

Happy Veterans Day to our military and their families, who sacrifice so much to keep our country safe and strong.

– Fremont County Prevention Program

Veterans Day is a good time to remember that our freedom should never be taken for granted and that our way of life has been secured by the sacrifices made by men and women in our Armed Services (and their families).

As we take today to celebrate those who have done so much, we challenge everyone to look at their own lives and ways they can say thank you and support our veterans year-round. Tragically, according to the Veteran Affairs Office, we lose 20 veterans a day to suicide. This statistic is not surprising considering veterans from all walks of life deal with both addiction and mental health issues.

How can you help? It really is simple. Help strengthen our community and your loved ones by finding ways to embrace healthy activities and resources in our community. We encourage everyone to take a minute and look at the Sources of Strength website and see what strengths they have in their life.

If you are a veteran and struggling, take a moment to see what sources of strength you have available and then take advantage of them. Help is out there in so many forms. Not only with the Sources of Strength but also with the many other resources available to you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

When you joined the service, you left your family behind. The guys in your squad became your family. Then you were discharged and you’re different, changed by your service and your sacrifice. But you’re not alone. This Veteran’s Day, celebrate with your family, friends and fellow vets. Honor the memory of those who didn’t come home and be glad you did. Your family is. Embrace them along with your friends right here. Because they’re all here for you.

Visit www.maketheconnection.net to connect with stories of help and hope and to find the resources you need.

Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves. Free support is confidential and available 24/7. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat here, or text 838255.

Click here for VA resources in Wyoming. For mental health and substance abuse, find local resources here.