‘More than books’: Upcoming webinar highlights Riverton library resources for unhoused residents

The next educational webinar in the Riverton Peace Mission’s new monthly online event series will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

This month’s session features a conversation with Riverton Branch Library adult lead librarian Tannar Miller, who will discuss the resources that libraries provide to unhoused residents, the RPM said.

“We know that libraries provide much more than books,” the RPM said. “But did we know that libraries are especially important for our unhoused neighbors?

“Tannar Miller can tell us how this is especially true for the Riverton library.”

To register or for more information, click here.