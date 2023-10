(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow, heavy at times, continues across the mountains for Thursday.

Strong wind will blow across northern Wyoming, and rain showers will continue across the lower elevations.

Rain and snow taper off tonight with drier conditions for Friday and the weekend.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and lower 50’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s and upper 20’s in more wind prone areas. h/t NWSR