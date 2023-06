(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will be widespread once again today.

Locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be the main threat from this activity.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas east of the Divide through Saturday.

Temperatures will be cooler to slightly below normal today, with highs in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s for most. h/t NWSR