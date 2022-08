(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County has more hot, dry, and sunny conditions again today as high pressure persists across the region.

The NWSR also predicts potential record breaking heat for today and tomorrow for portions of Fremont County. Hot and dry air over Wyoming will be responsible for potentially record-breaking heat as we end August and head into September. A slight cool down is forecasted for Friday, before more possible record highs occur this weekend and into the start of next week. #wywx pic.twitter.com/EUeKlrgDaw Advertisement August 30, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Shoshoni and Riverton a bit warmer at 94 and 95 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s.