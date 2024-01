(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday looks to be another day of near normal temperatures and mostly calm conditions across the state.

A pattern change arrives this weekend, with colder temperatures and increasing chances for snow.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas.

