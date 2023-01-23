More light snowfall expected tonight, throughout the week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, any snow showers from last night will end early today, but a weak system will cross the area tonight with more snow showers along with it.

Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind.

Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20’s for most today, with Dubois at 30 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid single digits for most, with Dubois at 13 degrees. h/t NWSR