(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, sunday is looking to be another beautiful day across the state today, with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

The quiet, warm weather continues into the start of the work week, but unsettled weather arrives by midweek, bringing cool temperatures and chances for rain along with mountain snow.

HIgh temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR