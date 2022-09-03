More above average temperatures today; elevated to critical fire weather expected Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, well above normal temperatures will continue into next week with record highs possible.
Elevated to critical fire weather is possible Sunday afternoon.
Also, if folks in Fremont County have noticed some smoky conditions yesterday and today, the NWSR has shared why, and advised it may be here a few days.
High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 85 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s.