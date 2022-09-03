More above average temperatures today; elevated to critical fire weather expected Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, well above normal temperatures will continue into next week with record highs possible.

Elevated to critical fire weather is possible Sunday afternoon. The fire weather watch has been expanded into portions of Teton and Lincoln Counties as well as the western Wind River Range. Burning is strongly discouraged in these areas Sunday afternoon and evening. #wywx #wyofire pic.twitter.com/BADXFsLyTx

September 3, 2022

Also, if folks in Fremont County have noticed some smoky conditions yesterday and today, the NWSR has shared why, and advised it may be here a few days. Smoke from wildfires across the western US has drifted into Wyoming Friday. With high pressure in place and very warm and dry conditions continuing, the smoke is likely to linger for the next several days. #wywx pic.twitter.com/5ZynaoemFA — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 3, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 85 degrees.