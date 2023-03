(Lander, WY) – A moose and calf have been hanging around in Lander since late February, and today the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued reminders (shared in the photo below) to residents of best practices for living with wildlife.

If you have wildlife questions or concerns, reach out to the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688 or after hours at 1-800-442-2767. h/t City of Lander