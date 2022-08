Monthly updates, letter of support, and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 9 at 9 am.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or online via Zoom. Click here to watch online. For audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 837 0748 5969 Passcode: 502191.

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:05 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:10 A.M.: LIBRARY MANAGER ANITA MARPLE – PERSONNEL

9:15 A.M.: COUNTY SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M. COUNTY CORONER LARRY DeGRAW – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: ASSISTANT LANDER MAYOR RaJEAN FOSSEN – LETTER OF SUPPORT FOR TABLE MOUNTAIN LIVING COMMUNITY

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PLANNING SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) WILKINSON SUBDIVISION

B) VACATION OF TRACT 2 LANDER RANCHETTES SUBDIVISION

C) ORCHARD HILL SUBDIVISION

D) WIND DRIFT ESTATES SUBDIVISION LOTS 4 AND 5 REPLAT

E) DARNALL SECOND SUBDIVISION LOTS 10 AND 11

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: BOARD OF EQUALIZATION – DOCKET NO. 2022-03 – SUTHERLAND LUMBER CO. OF KANSAS CITY, LLC

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: