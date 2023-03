Monthly updates and more to come before the Commissioners on March 14

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, March 14 for their regular meeting in the Fremont County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 852 9024 5675 Passcode: 726656.

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

Advertisement

9:15 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M. TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – MONTHLY UPDATE AND PERSONNEL

Advertisement

10:00 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR MANAGEMENT LLC – PROJECT UPDATES

10:15 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – ROSEWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION LOTS 9, 10 & 11 REPLAT

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

Advertisement

10:30 A.M.: POPO AGIE CONSERVATION DISTRICT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KELSEY BECK AND WIND RIVER CONSERVATION DISTRICT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CATHY ROSENTHAL – – DISTRICT UPDATES

11:00 A.M.: HERBERT WILCOX, WYOMING SENIOR CITIZENS INC. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROGRAM MANAGER LAURI SHOOPMAN – NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE PROCLAMATION

11:10 A.M.: LIBRARY DIRECTOR ANITA MARPLE – AUTHORIZATION TO REHIRE

11:15 A.M.: JANUARY MOVE APPLICANT DECISIONS

11:30 A.M.: CIVIL DEPUTY ATTORNEY NATHAN MAXON – OPIOID SETTLEMENT UPDATE

11:45 A.M.: TREASURER JIM ANDERSON – AUDIT UPDATE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: