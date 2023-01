Monthly updates, 30-year recognition, retirement reception and more on tap Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 10 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 829 1783 5324 Passcode: 552457

Below is the tentative current agenda, which can be changed at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR J.R. OAKLEY

A) PERSONNEL

B) COURT REMODEL UPDATE

C) BID REVIEW AND RECOMMENDATION

10:00 A.M.: BOUNDARY BOARD ANNUAL MEETING – ASSESSOR TARA BERG AND TREASURER JIM ANDERSON

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF A RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE FROM FBS HUDSON, LLC TO FBS & L HUDSON, LLC D/B/A FRANK’S BUTCHER SHOP AND LIQUOR

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) JERI ROBINSON – BIG RIDGE LANE PETITION FOR ROAD MAINTENANCE

B) CLOSEOUT DOCUMENTS FOR STRIPING AND DELINEATOR PROJECTS

11:00 A.M.: MOVE COMMITTEE INTERVIEW – BRYAN WARNER (COMMISSIONER DISTRICT #2)

11:15 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE 30-YEAR RECOGNITION AWARD PRESENTATION FOR DEPUTY MARGY IRVINE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT:

1:00 P.M.: RETIREMENT PARTY FOR BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR J.R. OAKLEY h/t Fremont County Commissioners