Monthly update, public hearing, budget hearings and more to come before the Commissioners on May 23

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting tomorrow, May 23 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information Meeting ID: 817 6251 1459 Passcode: 279909

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – MONTHLY PROJECT UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: PIONEER ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT BILL ELDER AND REPRESENTATIVES – PIONEER MUSEUM LEASE AGREEMENTS

10:00 A.M. PUBLIC HEARING – ABSAROKA RANCH LLC APPLICATION FOR A NEW RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE WITH GUEST RANCH DESIGNATION

10:10 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

a) ROBINSON RANCH SUBDIVISION

b) OREGON BUTTES ROAD

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: WORK SESSION – APPLICATIONS FOR CAPITAL REVOLVING FUND, ARPA AND LATCF

11:30 A.M.: LINDA MERIGLIANO, FOREST PLAN PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT OFFICER – UPDATE ON THE BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST REVISION OF THE LAND AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT PLAN

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BUDGET HEARINGS

1:30 P.M.: TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING 1% AND ROAD CONSTRUCTION FUND)

2:00 P.M.: LIBRARY

2:30 P.M.: PLANNING

2:45 P.M.: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

3:00 P.M.: CORONER

3:30 P.M.: TREASURER

3:45 P.M.: COMMISSIONER/AMBULANCE

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: