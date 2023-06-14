Montana makes it 21 in a row over Wyoming All-Stars

It’s been a long time since the Wyoming All-Stars were able to defeat their rivals from Montana in the annual Wyoming/Montana series. It’s been over a decade, and it will be at least another year before the boys from the Cowboy State have a chance to end the 21-game losing streak.

Montana beat Wyoming 92-44 on Friday night in Gillette and then handled the Cowboys again 101-66 in Lockwood, Montana on Saturday.

Fremont County had two players on the Wyoming squad in Brenon Stauffenberg of Lander and Ryan Wells from Dubois.

Ryan Wells scored eight and five against the Montana All-Stars – h/t Randy Tucker

Stauffenberg paced Wyoming in the game Friday in Campbell County with 16 points and Wells tallied eight. Brenon Stauffenberg led Wyoming with 16 points last Friday against Montana – h/t Coach Photography

On Saturday, Montana held the 6-3 Stauffenberg to just three points while Wells scored five.

The series stands at 67-27 overall, decidedly lopsided in Montana’s favor.

The girls were also swept, and their overall series record is also in Montana’s favor, 39 to 13.

Wyoming 20 11 18 17 – 66

Montana 21 24 28 28 – 101

Wyoming: Brenon Stauffenberg 16, Dalton Thomas 12, Carter Clark 8, Ryan Wells 8, Kysar Jolley 7, Braydon Bradshaw 4, Isaac Patic 4, Wilkins Radacovich 4, Kamden Niemann 1.

Montana: Seth Amunrud 21, Royce Robinson 18, Eli Hunter 18, Connor Dick 14, Lane Love 11, Dougie Peoples 10, Noah Dowler 4, Connor Michaud 3, Michael Murphy 2.

Montana 15 20 16 31 – 92

Wyoming 13 14 5 12 – 44

Montana: Royce Robinson 18, Dougie Peoples 16, Seth Amunrud 13, Eli Hunter 12, Billy Carlson 9, Lane Love 9, Connor Michaud 4, Noah Dowler 4, Michael Murphy 2, Connor Dick 2.

Wyoming: Kysar Jolley 10, Carter Clark 7, Braydon Bradshaw 6, Ryan Wells 5, Dalton Thomas 4, Toby Schons 4, Brenon Stauffenberg 3, Issac Patic 2.