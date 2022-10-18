Money Matters: Business Funding Options – Workshop this Thursday

On Thursday, October 20th, join us for an exciting workshop featuring Brian Young of Impact 307 and Audie Cunningham from the SBDC. Local lenders will join them in speaking about local funding options.

They will discuss the importance of business funding and the different options available to new and existing businesses – from grants to loans and everything in between. Get the help you need to navigate this important, and sometimes confusing, piece of the business puzzle.

Water, tea, lemonade, and cookies will be served.

Money Matters: Business Funding Options

Thursday, October 20, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.