Monday Night at the Wind River Roundup

A good crowd watched cowboys and cowgirls from across America compete in the PRCA Wind River Rodeo Roundup at the Fremont County Fairgrounds arena in Riverton Monday evening.

Temperatures in the upper 90s opened the event, but clouds and smoke from distant forest fires kept the sun off the competitors for most of the event.

In the most dramatic event of the day, the final steer wrestler of the night, Austin Reece Anderson of Molt, Montana won the top spot on the first go with an excellent time of 4.0 seconds. Austin Eller of Glendo, Wyoming held the lead with a good effort at 5.0 seconds until Anderson bumped him out of first place.

Fremont County cowgirl, and former Shoshoni Lady Wrangler, Coralee Spratt won the ladies’ breakaway roping competition with a quick time of 2.4 seconds, edging second-place Martha Angelone of Stephenville, Texas by just a tenth-of-a-second.

The bull riding event was not sanctioned by the PRCA and featured a lot of local competitors but none completed a ride.

The rodeo continues on Tuesday with the event beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Bareback Riding: Go Round 1

Maston Stuller, Veneta, OR 80.0, 2. Kennan Reed Hayes, Hayden, CO 77.5, 3. Kade Sonnier, Carenero, LA 76.5

Barrel Racing: Go Round 1

Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, TX 17.11, 2. Sharon Harrell, Wickenberg, AZ 17.45, 3. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, MT 17.54

Ladies Breakaway: Go Round 1

Coralee Spratt, Lysite, WY 2.4, 2. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX 2.5, 3. Wacey Day, Fleming, CO 3.3

Saddle Bronc Riding: Go Round 1

Shea Fournier, Raceland, LA 81.5, 2. Cree Minkoff, Billings, MT 81.0, 3. Garrett Uptain, Craig, CO 79

It was a good night for saddle bronc riding with eight cowboys scoring {h/t Randy Tucker}

Steer Wrestling: Go Round 1

Austin Reece Anderson, Molt, MT 4.0, 2. Austin Eller, Glendo, WY 5.0, 3. Tait Kvistad, Wiggins, CO 5.2

Tie Down Roping: Go Round 1

Kasen Brennise, Craig, CO 9.6, 2. Brandt Ross, Sheridan, WY 11.2, 3. Kyle Belew, La Junta, CO 11.3

Team Roping: Go Round 1

Coy Marshall Johnson, Buffalo, WY/Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney, WY 6.4, 2. Tanner D. Pallesen, Manilla, UT/Arye Espenscheid, Big Piney, WY 9.8. 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ/Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX 10.2