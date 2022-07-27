Mix of sunshine and clouds today; isolated thunderstorms likely going into tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be warm with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in central Wyoming, with Dubois likely to have isolated storms tonight.

There will be a better chance of storms tomorrow, especially in the west.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with things a bit warmer in Shoshoni at 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be a little all over the place, with Dubois at 47 degrees, Lander and Jeffrey City in the mid 50’s, and Pavillion, Riverton and Shoshoni in the lower 60’s.