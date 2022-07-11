Missouri resident died in weekend crash south of Pinedale

(Pinedale, WY) – On July 9 at around 8:05 pm, a fatal one-vehicle rollover occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale.

45-year-old Independence, Missouri, resident Jason R. Blair was headed south on US 191 when he drifted across the center line and exited the east side of the road. His car collided with a delineator post and adjacent ditch before overturning multiple times.

Blair was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 51st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021, 47 in 2020, and 85 in 2019 to date.