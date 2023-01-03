Missoula Children’s Theatre seeks local K-12 students to audition for CWC performance of “Aladdin”

(Riverton, WY) The Missoula Children’s Theater will be presenting the musical, Aladdin in a local performance at CWC on January 14 and is extending an invitation to local K-12 students to audition.

The auditions take place on Monday, January 9, at 3:30 p.m. at Willow Creek Elementary School. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director.

Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play; the first rehearsal begins about 15 minutes after the audition.

Advertisement

The performance at CWC will be on Saturday, January 14, at 3:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. Tickets will be $5 for students, $10 for adults 18 and older, and will be available weekdays at the CWC Box office from 3:00-6:00 p.m. beginning January 10.

Sponsored by Arts in Action, Fremont County School District #25, and Central Wyoming College. For more information, visit artsinactionwy.com