(Fremont County, WY) – Miss Fremont County, Roxy Navales, is competing for the title Miss Wyoming USA this weekend in Casper and is currently in first place for the People’s Choice Award.

There is just over one day left to vote, and this year, the People’s Choice Winners will be guaranteed a spot as a semi-finalist in the Pageant Finals, according to the website. Click here to cast your vote.

Roxy is the first Northern Arapaho woman to run for this title. Check out our earlier story here.