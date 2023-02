Shoshoni senior Alex Mills, a 6-2 guard, scored his 1000th point in a game Saturday against the Wright Panthers.

Pictured with him are his parents, Christine, Shoshoni principal and head volleyball coach, and Max, Shoshoni athletic director and girls head basketball coach.

Mills reached 500 assists in his career during the game as well, and should reach 500 rebounds prior to the regional tournament.

Advertisement