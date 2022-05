(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a bit milder overall conditions today.

Isolated to widely scattered t-storms will spread to east in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s for most of the County, with lows in the lower 30’s tonight.

Advertisement

Showers and t-storms are possible through Tuesday, before warmer and drier weather returns.