(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we have another day of near to somewhat above normal temperatures and dry conditions today.

It will still be breezy to windy for some but not as widespread as yesterday, and wind will increase on Friday ahead of an advancing cold front.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s today, with lows tonight reaching the mid to lower 30’s.

