Midvale Irrigation rehab project completed; water commission hears report

The Midvale Irrigation District completed a rehabilitation project last year, replacing an open ditch with PVC pipe on two lateral segments.

The Wyoming Water Development Office offered a report on the construction project during last week’s joint meeting of the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the legislative Select Water Committee.

The WWDC had budgeted almost $560,000 for the project, but a portion of the work was determined not to be necessary, so in the end the project only cost about $260,000.

The portion of the project that was removed would have resulted in the creation of a new Wyoming 5-Mile A Lateral.

The Midvale Irrigation District re-evaluated the existing lateral’s condition and determined it was functioning efficiently, state employees said.

The construction report for the project indicates bids were opened in August 2020.

The low bid came in at about $254,000 – only about $10,000 above the engineer’s estimate.

Project closeout occurred in August 2021.