Midvale Ice Fishing Derby drew a big crowd Sunday afternoon

(Midvale, WY) – The 12th annual Midvale Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle drew a large crowd to the Midvale Store Sunday afternoon for the raffle, chili cook-off, derby winners announcement and auction.

This year’s event will support the Winters family; 12-year-old Liam lost a foot in a boating accident on Boysen this past summer.

Though the fishing may not have been great this year, new Midvale Store owners Jack and Elaine Lackey were overwhelmed by the community support.

The raffle alone raised over $10,000. The cumulative total had not been calculated as of Sunday afternoon since the auction was still going on.

Derby winners are as follows:

Walleye:

Matt Galovich – 4.02

Mike Strasser – 3.51

Jerry Weliever – 3.22

Ling:

Nakita Griebel – 1.24

Perch:

Dayne Young – 1.06

Jamie Weliever – 1.04

Regan McKittrick – .91

Nakita Griebel – .91

Matt Galovich – .91

Smallest Perch:

Kassidy Hanger – .23