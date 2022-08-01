Mental Health Monday: What is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment, and is it right for you?

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Dr. David Martorano, MD, Assistant Medical Director, Director of Adult Psychiatric Services at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute (WBI) in Casper.

The last time we spoke with Dr. Martorano, we looked at mental health from a broad perspective and touched on some local and state issues, but for today’s show we chatted about a new undertaking for WBI, which will be somewhat of an exclusive announcement from Mental Health Monday.

WBI is about to officially launch Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatments, a non-invasive treatment for depression, beginning in October.

(In the interview, it is stated that the treatments will begin in August, but it will in fact be in October, with a full press release from WBI forthcoming.)

Dr. Martorano discussed the TMS process, how folks can tell if this form of treatment is right for them, and why he felt the need to bring the treatment to Wyoming (he was the first to do so).

One of the key points brought up in today’s conversation was the concept of hope in the world of mental health, which issues like depression and anxiety rob most people of.

While TMS treatment may not be for everyone, it might provide hope to those who have not had successful medicinal or psychiatric treatments.

To learn more about TMS and what the folks at WBI are doing for treatment, check out the full Mental Health Monday interview below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]