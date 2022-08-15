Mental Health Monday: What is a Substance Abuse Mental Health Ombudsman?

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Kelly Headley, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Ombudsman for the state of Wyoming, under the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation.

Kelly filled us in on what exactly a Substance Abuse Mental Health Ombudsman does, and the services the guardianship process provides for those who are no longer mentally fit to take care for themselves.

In addition to sharing her background, Kelly also explained why/how substance abuse plays such a large role in terms of mental health.

To learn more, check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Kelly below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]