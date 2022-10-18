Mental Health Monday: Week 2 of the Fremont County Alliance MHM residency focuses on when men are the victims of domestic violence

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault residendency at MHM, which is happening in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

(Check out the first MHM interview in the series, with Kathy Treybig, Donna Shaner and Nikki White, here.)

Today’s guest was Sydney Allred, the Executive Director for the Alliance, and the focus for the conversation was how men are often the victims of domestic violence.

Advertisement

Men are usually unlikely to report instances of domestic violence, and Allred dove into some of the many reasons why and the psychology behind those reasons.

Allred also discussed many of the misconceptions people have about domestic violence, which often boils down to power and forced control, and who is most in the position of power, whether through physicality or manipulation.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Allred, which covers many other topics as well, is below.



The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Advertisement

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

Advertisement