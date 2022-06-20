Mental Health Monday: The Courage to Change 5k hopes to open more dialogue about suicide awareness

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guests Holly Butler and Jeff Courtier, who stopped by to chat about the upcoming Courage to Change 5k, a suicide awareness run/walk event.

The event will be happening July 23rd, in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Lander Community Pig Roast, which also has a theme of mental health awareness.

h/t Courage to Change 5k event image

Butler works with WYNOW: Wyoming Youth Now Foundation, and Courtier is a pastor at the Rock Church here in Lander, and both stressed the need for more events like the Courage to Change 5k to bring more awareness to the sheer anount of suicides that happen in our country and Fremont County specifically.

In addition to the 5k, Butler shared the importance of programs like WYNOW that help at-risk youth, especially those who might be struggling with mental health issues, and Coutier discussed the effects of the pandemic on people’s mental health, as well as how suicide can have a lasting impact on those affected.

For the full Mental Health Monday interview with Butler and Courtier, listen below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

