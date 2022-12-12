Mental Health Monday: Rosie Campbell talks about getting masters degree in the mental health field, PSYCHo Girl podcast

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Rosie Campbell.

Campbell is currently getting her masters in clinical mental health counseling at Capella University, and also currently hosts a mental health focused podcast called The PSYCHo Girl.

Campbell shares her passion for mental health and why she got into the field, gives us details about the podcast, and also fills listeners in what the education aspect of mental health has been like for her.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Campbell below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]