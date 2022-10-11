Mental Health Monday: October is domestic violence awareness month; Fremont County Alliance begins month-long MHM campaign

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with a focus on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a partnership between Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Wind River Family and Community Healthcare (WRFCH).

From the Alliance were Kathy Treybig, Shelter Coordinator/Advocate, and Donna Shaner, Associate Director, along with Nikki White, the Cultural Services Director, Traditional Practices to Wellness Office and Office of Grants Management, for the WRFCH.

Treybig and Shaner filled us in on the month-long residency they will be taking up here at Mental Health Monday in conjunction with Awareness Month, which will ultimately cover a wide array of topics, and they also provided some background information on the services they provide at the Alliance.

Advertisement

Along with White, they also came to discuss the collaboration in the form of intergenerational family wellness focused group activities entitled: “Hinono’eino’ Heetoxnenii3i’ Cee’kohei3i’- Arapaho Families Rising Healing Workshop,” which will happen through the month of October at the Wind River Tribal College in Ethete. h/t Wind River Family and Community Healthcare flyer

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Treybig, Shaner and White is below, and be on the lookout in the coming weeks for the month-long interview series with the Alliance.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Advertisement

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

Advertisement