Mental Health Monday: Oakley Boycott discusses upcoming art project, the roles of art and community in mental health

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Oakley Boycott, artist, performer and Outreach Coordinator for the Lander Art Center (LAC).

Oakley and the LAC are teaming up with Jenny Reeves-Johnson and ATLAS (AT Lander Arts and Sciences) on an upcoming ceramics mural art project, that seeks community feedback concerning personal stories on the current state of mental health.

Reeves and Boycott will have a booth set up for folks to give that feedback at this weekend’s 2nd Annual Lander Pig Roast, which has a theme of mental health awareness this year.

In addition to chatting about the project, Boycott talked about the overall importance of community and art for one’s mental health.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Boycott is below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]