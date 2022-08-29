Mental Health Monday: Next month is suicide prevention month, Fremont Counseling Services to host two events on September 8

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Becky Parker (MS, LPC), the Clinical Director at Fremont Counseling Service.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Parker stopped by to talk about the Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Day happening at two locations in Fremont County on September 8. h/t Fremont Counseling Service image

In addition to sharing details about the event, Becky provided a little background information on who she is and what she does at Fremont Counseling Services, what Counselors can do that family and friends cannot, and the overall services and resources they provide.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Parker below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

