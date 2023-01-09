Mental Health Monday: Learn more about the upcoming mental health focused art exhibit ‘Reflection: The Art of Being’

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Oakley Boycott, artist, performer, and Outreach Director for the Lander Art Center.

Boycott and LAC Executive Director Ari Kamil will be putting on a mental health themed exhibition called “Refelction: The Art Of Being,” a mental health focused art exhibit which will open on January 27.

The exhibit is still calling for artists, with submissions due by the 20th.

h/t Lander Art Center Image

Boycott and Tropea discuss a number of mental health topics, what folks need to know about submitting their art (art of ALL kinds and skill levels is welcome), and how mental health is so intrinsic to the artistic and creative process.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Boycott can be listened to below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

