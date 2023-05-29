Mental Health Monday: Learn more about the goals of the state mental health task force from Representative Lloyd Larsen

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest House District 54 Representative Lloyd Larsen.

Representative Larsen stopped by to fill us in on his role as chairman on the state Mental Health Task Force and the areas of focus the Task Force will address, as well as his attendance at Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit

To hear the full Mental Health Monday interview with Representative Larsen, listen below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

