Mental Health Monday: Learn more about Project AWARE, upcoming suicide first aid and prevention ASIST trainings, mindfulness techniques

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Katie Baxter, the Community Mental Health Project Manager for Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education).

The Project AWARE Grant is designed to supplement existing mental health services within the community and remove potential barriers to care, such as financial, transportation, etc.

In August 2020, the Wyoming Department of Education was awarded a five year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in order to implement Project AWARE in Wyoming, and was established in 2014 as a part of a Federal safer schools initiative.

The current program provides school-based mental health services, with parental consent, substance abuse education, violence and bullying prevention education and family engagement.

Baxter talked about the program itself, her role in it, and also filled us in on the details for the free ASIST training two day interactive workshop, which will cover suicide first aid and prevention training, open to anyone 16 and up.

The workshop, organized in conjunction with Fremont County Prevention, will be held on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 at the Riverton Branch Library at 1330 W. Park Ave., and folks are asked to attend both days and to pre-register for the classes. h/t ASIST training image (Name in FLyer should read “Snead,” not “Shead”)

Baxter also shared the following for more information on everyday mindfulness techniques that can potentially help with intrusive thoughts.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Baxter below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

