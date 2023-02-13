Mental Health Monday: Learn more about Project AWARE, student substance abuse issues from Community Manager Melinda Cox

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Melinda Cox, Community Project Manager for the Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education).

The Project AWARE Grant is designed to supplement existing mental health services within the community and remove potential barriers to care, such as financial, transportation, etc.

Cox gave us the details on the services Project AWARE and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) provide to students, and we also take a deep dive into the substance abuse issues that are currently plaguing our schools and students across the country.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Cox is below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

