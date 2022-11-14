Mental Health Monday: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is November 19; tune in to learn more about local events

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Dick Lefevre.

Lefevre is with the Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force, and he stopped by to talk about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on November 19, which will have a local event in Riverton at 1:00 PM at the Riverton Branch Library.





Lefevre also discussed the monthly suicide loss support group that meets every second Monday (tonight) of the month, as well as the Eastern Shoshone Recovery event taking place on November 19 as well, at 7 Shipton Lane in Fort Washakie.

In addition to talking about the events, Lefevre also recited a prayer he wrote for the Suicide Prevention Task Force.

The full Mental Health Monday interview is below.

